Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 60.4% in August

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the August 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.0 %

DTEGY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 224,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.