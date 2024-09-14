Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

