Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.54 and last traded at $111.69. 3,967,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 10,382,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.86. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $117,417,472.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,453,747.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $117,417,472.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,453,747.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.