DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cummins were worth $86,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Cummins by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Up 1.6 %

CMI opened at $302.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

