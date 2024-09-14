DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 37,205 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,205 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Fastenal worth $65,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

