DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 326,423 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 326,423 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AECOM were worth $71,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. UBS Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Up 1.3 %

ACM stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,086.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

