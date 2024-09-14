DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $56.04 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PDD were worth $56,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in PDD by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDD by 107.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,155 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PDD by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,973 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in PDD by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,263,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,149 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie cut PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $129.32.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

