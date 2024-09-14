Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $12.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Dana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DAN

Dana Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of DAN opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29. Dana has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 444.49%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth $388,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Dana by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.