Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Singular Research raised Daktronics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Daktronics stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. On average, analysts expect that Daktronics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,793.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

