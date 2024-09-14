Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60,593 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The company has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,610,048.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,610,048.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

