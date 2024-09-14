Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 4,448 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,367.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,380.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,281.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,267.76.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

