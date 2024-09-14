CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVRx’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

CVRX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. CVRx has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 77.62% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hykes purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $322,545. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CVRx by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

