Critical Survey: Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources and Lifezone Metals are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -6.14% -5.74% Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Westwater Resources and Lifezone Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lifezone Metals has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 120.32%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

7.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westwater Resources and Lifezone Metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$7.75 million ($0.15) -3.49 Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A

Westwater Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifezone Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westwater Resources beats Lifezone Metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

