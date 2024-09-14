CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.28. 3,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.31%.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.