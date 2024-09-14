Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,339.35

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,339.35 ($56.75) and traded as high as GBX 4,690 ($61.33). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,650 ($60.81), with a volume of 30,714 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($64.35) to GBX 5,312 ($69.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,228.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,545.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,343.76.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($59.10), for a total transaction of £370,422.43 ($484,402.29). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 25,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,757 ($62.21), for a total transaction of £1,189,250 ($1,555,185.04). Insiders have sold 33,198 shares of company stock worth $155,971,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

