Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.86

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.86 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.26), with a volume of 105,122,549 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costain Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Costain Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costain Group Stock Performance

Costain Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.92 million, a PE ratio of 909.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Costain Group’s payout ratio is currently 909.09%.

About Costain Group

(Get Free Report)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.