Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.