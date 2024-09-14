Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $615,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $1,506,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,390,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.