Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $13.86 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Analyst Ratings

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

