Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $768,000 Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of UMH Properties worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 472,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 176,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UMH opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

