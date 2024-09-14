Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,654,000 after acquiring an additional 159,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $286,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $242.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.09. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

