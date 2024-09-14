Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 30.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,296.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,220.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,018.90. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $614.22 and a 12 month high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.