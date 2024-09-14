Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CXT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.33. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.