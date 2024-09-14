Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in RPM International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 85,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of RPM International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

