Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 86,638 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 225.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,638 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 733.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

