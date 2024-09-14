CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $325,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 261,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.