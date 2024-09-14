CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,507 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

