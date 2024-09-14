Condor Capital Management Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,720.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

