Condor Capital Management Has $3.14 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $129.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

