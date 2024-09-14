Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading Down 0.3%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 1,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
Commercial National Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.50.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.
About Commercial National Financial
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
