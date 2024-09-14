Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of STK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. 27,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,743. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $34.60.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

