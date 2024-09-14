Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $72.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.