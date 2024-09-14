Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 849.0 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHEOF remained flat at $188.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $237.38.
About Cochlear
