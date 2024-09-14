Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 849.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHEOF remained flat at $188.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $237.38.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

