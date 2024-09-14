Citigroup Downgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $75.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NBR opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $141.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The firm had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

