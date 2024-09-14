Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.50 and traded as high as C$10.90. Cineplex shares last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 114,398 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGX shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.53. The company has a market cap of C$679.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 1.100304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

