Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $288.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

