Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CSH.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -358.82%.
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
