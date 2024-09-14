Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.85

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.85 and traded as high as C$9.03. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 533,936 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CG

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.844358 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.