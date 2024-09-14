Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Centamin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CEY

Centamin Stock Up 1.3 %

Centamin Increases Dividend

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 77.25 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 158.60 ($2.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.