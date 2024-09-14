Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Centamin Stock Up 1.3 %
Centamin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
