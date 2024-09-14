Celestia Price Tops $4.43 on Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00007330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $624.44 million and $71.09 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celestia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00260208 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,069,698,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,069,479,452.054547 with 210,522,979.804547 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.14501699 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $50,576,037.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.