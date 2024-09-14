CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $28.39.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

