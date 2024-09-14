Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $94,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $444,487,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5 %

CARR stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $77.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.