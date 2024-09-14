Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.58.

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,844,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Centene by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

