Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.15

Shares of Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.15 and traded as low as C$15.14. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 5,200 shares traded.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.02.

Get Canso Credit Trust - Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

About Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Trust - Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Trust - Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.