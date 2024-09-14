Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,242,800 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 1,754,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 234.5 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.31. 144,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,078. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

