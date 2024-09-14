Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.75

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$139.75 and traded as high as C$157.80. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$157.24, with a volume of 186,282 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTC.A shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

