Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) PT Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

