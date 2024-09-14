Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $157.67

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.67 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 153.39 ($2.01). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 153.60 ($2.01), with a volume of 376,884 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Cairn Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Report on Cairn Homes
Cairn Homes Stock Performance
Cairn Homes Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
