Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $157.67

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)'s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.67 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 153.39 ($2.01). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 153.60 ($2.01), with a volume of 376,884 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Cairn Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £982.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,108.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Cairn Homes Company Profile



Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

