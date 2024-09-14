Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $277.54 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

