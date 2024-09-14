BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.90. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Great Ajax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
